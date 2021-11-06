Botswana, UN sign sustainable development cooperation framework

Botswana’s government and the United Nations (UN) signed a UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework on Thursday in Gaborone, which is expected to drive the country’s economy over the next five years.

The new framework is expected to address issues such as inequality, sustainable use and management of diverse natural resources, climate change mitigation, and food security. These necessitate a long-term and equitable economic path that reduces inequality, poverty, and unemployment while also encouraging accountability, transparency, and anti-corruption measures.

Speaking at the 76th United Nations commemoration day in Gaborone, UN Resident Coordinator Zia Choudhury said they are extremely proud and hopeful that gender equality and women’s empowerment are at the heart of the new cooperation framework.

“We reiterate that we do not believe in sustainable development when half of the population is left behind. And this is our vision of the future, in which gender inequality is abolished,” he said.

Minister of Finance and Economic Development Peggy Serame stated that the signing of the United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework for Botswana is a true reflection of the cordial relationship that has existed in Botswana for more than five decades between the Government of Botswana and the United Nations family.

The theme of the 76th United Nations Day was "Building Back Together for Peace and Prosperity."