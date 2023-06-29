Botswana witnessing increasing murder cases

Police in Botswana have expressed concern at the upsurge in murder incidents that continue to occur in the southern African country.

Selinah Omphile, an assistant spokesperson for the Botswana Police Service, said Tuesday the country witnessed four murder cases over the June 24-25 weekend.

“During the past weekend, four murder incidents were recorded in Ramotswa (southeast of Botswana), Masunga (northeast of Botswana), Martins Drift (east of Botswana) and Pandamatenga (northwest of Botswana),” said Omphile in a statement.

In one of the incidents, Omphile said, a 33-year-old man lost his life after a 26-year-old man stabbed him with a sharp object following a misunderstanding.

She said suspects in three of these incidents have been arrested while one is still at large.

Statistics indicate that 143 murder cases have been recorded since the beginning of 2023, as compared to the 140 recorded during the same period last year, Omphile said.

Preliminary investigations have indicated that most of the murder incidents resulted from misunderstandings between the two parties, according to Omphile.

Therefore, the police are advising the public to avoid fights and walk away from arguments where possible or seek mediatory interventions, as well as to prevent walking around with offensive weapons. Enditem