Botswana youth urged to emulate their Chinese counterparts

A group of millennials in Botswana have been urged to start their own businesses like their Chinese counterparts in order to transform the economy of the southern African country.

President Mokgweetsi Masisi made this encouragement Monday when delivering remarks on the occasion of the arrivals ceremony for the first-ever Forbes Under-30 Summit to be held in Africa in Gaborone, Botswana’s capital.

“It is time for you to emulate that generation of young Chinese that has turned its back on employment and is helping to transform the economy of China by starting own businesses,” he told the summit attended by 600 young people, 200 of them being Botswanan citizens.

According to the survey by Zhaopin.com, a Chinese human resources website, that was released some few years ago, about 6.3 percent of new graduates will choose to start their own businesses instead of accepting employment.

Since the youths are the agents of change and future leaders, Masisi said Botswana is continuously encouraging its young people to play a leading role through various funding mechanisms from public and private sources. Enditem