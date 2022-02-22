Botswana, Zimbabwe review progress on implementation of cooperation commitments

The third session of the Botswana-Zimbabwe Bi-National Commission (BNC) that kicked off Monday in Zimbabwe’s resort township of Victoria Falls is expected to review progress on the implementation of cooperation commitments made at the second session of the same commission held in Botswana early 2020.

Besides reviewing progress on the implementation of the cooperation commitments, a statement released by the southern African country’s foreign affairs ministry stated that the third session also expected to exchange views on the status of bilateral relations between Botswana and Zimbabwe.

“It is a prominent bilateral mechanism that provides the two countries a platform to engage extensively on issues of mutual interest,” said the statement.

During the second session of the BNC held in Botswana’s resort township of Kasane, the two neighboring countries made commitments to cooperate in a number of areas, including trade, energy, transport, agriculture, defense and security, education and health.

Meanwhile, President Mokgweetsi Masisi of Botswana is expected to participate at the session on Feb. 25 since the BNC is convened at the Heads of State level. Enditem