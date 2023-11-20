Botswanan minister urges to develop pharmaceutical industry

Botswana must achieve self-sufficiency in the pharmaceutical sector by establishing manufacturing enterprises in the country, Botswana’s Health Minister Edwin Dikoloti has said.

Dikoloti made the remarks on Thursday while speaking at the 33rd conference of the Pharmaceutical Society of Botswana in Gaborone, the capital of Botswana, under the theme “Developing the business environment towards sustainable availability of medicines for the future.”

Medication shortages in Botswana are caused by the fact that the country lacks pharmaceutical manufacturing and must rely on imports, Dikoloti said, adding that the government is involved in actionable initiatives aimed at empowering and fostering the growth of the country’s pharmaceutical industry.

He stressed the importance of a thriving pharmaceutical sector in fortifying the country’s healthcare system and ensuring the availability of quality, safe, and effective medication to the people of Botswana.

Dikoloti noted that the government is investing in cutting-edge facilities and technologies to strengthen pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities.