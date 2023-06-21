Botswanan official says vandalism impedes country’s consistent water supply

Vandalism of water utility corporations (WUC) in Masama is a serious impediment to the government’s efforts to provide uninterrupted water delivery to various sections of Botswana, an official said on Thursday.

“The most concerning thing is the vandalism that is taking place, targeting power lines that run the very small resource that we need as a country,” said Kekgonne Baipoledi, permanent secretary in the Ministry of Lands and Water Affairs, during a visit to Masama Wellfields located in the central district of Botswana and about 100 kilometers away from the capital city Gaborone.

Baipoledi said the corporation spends about 1.8 million Botswanan pula (about 136,000 U.S. dollars) per year on guarding 30 percent of major priority boreholes within a 50-km radius, which is highly alarming, and urged Batswana (Botswana people) to stand up to cable theft. Furthermore, WUC spent about 4 million pula on cable repair and replacement as copper thieves targeted them.

“This is an investment by the government that needs to be protected so that other citizens are able to be provided with water,” said Baipoledi.

The Masama Wellfields were selected as part of a strategic plan for maximizing water security through an interactive water distribution scheme to satisfy increased Gaborone water demands, and Botswanan President Mokgweetsi Masisi commissioned the project in 2021.

The project includes 56 boreholes capable of pumping 64 million liters of water per day into the Mmamashia Water Treatment Plant, which will be helpful because Botswana is expecting a huge and impactful drought in 2025. Enditem