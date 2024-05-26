Botswanan official urges business community to empower rural communities

Botswana’s rural communities stand to benefit significantly from corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts that prioritize marginalized populations and foster a more equitable society, a senior government official said on Thursday.

Mamiki Kamanakao, deputy permanent secretary of the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, said CSR is necessary for accelerating efforts toward social inclusion and the economic empowerment of rural communities during the inaugural Annual CSR Conference and Corporate Award 2024.

“The government of Botswana is committed to promoting resilient communities through the economic empowerment of marginalized groups,” Kamanakao said. She urged Botswana’s business community to heed the government’s call to support rural and disadvantaged communities through CSR, aiming to foster social inclusion and build resilient communities.

Kamanakao said there are persistent challenges such as youth unemployment, gender inequality and inadequate access to quality education and healthcare, particularly in rural areas.

She underscored Botswana’s Vision 2036, which aspires to transform the country into a high-income, knowledge-based economy, saying that CSR initiatives are essential in reducing inequality, promoting sustainable development, and diversifying economic growth.