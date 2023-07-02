Botswanan president calls for solidarity on Sir Seretse Khama Day

Botswanan President Mokgweetsi Masisi on Saturday called for solidarity of the nation to achieve common prosperity.

July 1 marks the commemoration of the birth of late Sir Seretse Khama, the founding president of Botswana.

“We should, therefore, have an abiding interest to uphold the bonds that unify us, rather than indulge in the pursuit of sectarian interests that tear us apart,” Masisi said in a televised speech during the commemoration.

“I wish to remind all of us here to recognize that the greatest enemy of unity, harmony and peace is the experience of social inequalities and disadvantage, and exclusion and discriminatory practices,” Masisi said.

Sir Seretse Khama died in office of pancreatic cancer on July 13, 1980 and was buried in the Royal Cemetery in his home village of Serowe in central Botswana. Enditem