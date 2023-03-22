Botswana’s arts council hosts dialogue to address creative industry challenges

The National Arts Council of Botswana (NACB) hosted the Art Exchange Dialogue in Gaborone, the capital of Botswana, Monday to introduce its mandate, reflect on and discuss the state and needs of artists, and share opportunities and partnerships that can transform the creative industry.

Creative professionals in Botswana have expressed concern that a number of barriers are preventing the local creative sector from reaching its full potential, including a lack of market access, inadequate entrepreneurial skills, a lack of institutions and infrastructure, an insufficient understanding of intellectual property rights, and a lack of access to capital.

During the conversation, Shombi Ellis, chief executive officer of the NACB, said the organization’s mission is to develop, promote, and protect the arts and culture industry.

She said as they are still in their infancy, putting systems in place and establishing the organization, they wanted to learn about the obstacles artists face.

She added that the Ministry of Youth, Gender, Sport and Culture has been in charge of the arts and culture portfolio, national events and funding, and the NACB will eventually assume responsibility for all of these programs. Enditem