Botswana’s civil society calls for upholding of children’s human rights

Civil society in Botswana on Friday urged traditional leaders and parents to continue with efforts towards upholding the rights and responsibilities of children in their communities.

“We call for a multi-stakeholder approach which enables the government, the private sector and civil society to work collectively to ensure the protection of our children,” said Alice Mogwe, spokesperson of the civil society community, when celebrating the International Day of the African Child.

Mogwe commended the Government of Botswana for enacting the Data Protection Act (No. 32 of 2018), which regulates the protection of personal data and also for developing the National Cybersecurity Strategy. She said the digital environment risks have a detrimental impact on the human rights of children, citing cyberbullying, data protection issues, online sexual exploitation and abuse, identity theft, cybercrime, child sexual abuse material, and risks to physical and mental health.

“Children should be informed about how to communicate wisely online, and how digital technology can and should be used in an ethical and responsible way. These efforts will encourage positive digital environment use,” said Mogwe.

She said parents have a responsibility to guide children and protect them from emotional, physical, and psychological harm. “We continue to support all positive efforts made towards the promotion, protection and respect of children’s rights and advocate for these in Botswana, our southern Africa region, on our continent of Africa, as well as globally,” Mogwe said.

The civil society includes the Botswana Council of Non-Governmental Organizations, the Botswana Center for Human Rights, and the Media Institute of Southern Africa (Botswana Chapter).