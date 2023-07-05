Botswana’s electronics manufacturer eyes African market

Botswana’s consumer electronics manufacturer — Dichaba Consumer Electronics (DICE) — intends to be a leading pan-African company in the next three years.

Nikki Chigodora, chief executive officer of DICE, said Tuesday during the tour of the company’s plant in the Botswanan capital of Gaborone that the company plans to create an ecosystem that attracts investments, and generates job opportunities while spurring the company’s growth.

“Driven by our ambitious plans and a resolute dedication to becoming a pan-African export-oriented company, we possess unwavering confidence in the growth potential of the consumer electronics industry throughout Africa,” said Chigodora.

She further said DICE is rallying support from the local community to fortify the industry and contribute to the overall prosperity of Botswana’s economy.

“By joining forces, we can construct a resilient manufacturing ecosystem that empowers businesses and uplifts the local community,” said Chigodora.

In addition, Chigodora said the company believes that manufacturing plays a pivotal role in driving economic progress, spurring innovation, and strengthening communities; however, like many other industries, it faces diverse challenges that necessitate collective efforts to overcome.

Established in 2017, DICE specializes in delivering consumer electronic manufacturing services to diverse clients, with a strong focus on white-label products. Currently, the company has signed an off-taker agreement with Ditec Mobile, a Botswana-based brand that supplies an extensive range of consumer electronics to multiple African countries. Enditem