Botswana’s farmers aim for safflower market

Sarah Mosarwa, a farmer in Botswana, nearly gave up on farming due to a lack of access to markets for her produce, extreme weather, and the purchase price set by the buyers, but everything changed when she discovered safflower.

Mosarwa owns a farm located about 20 km northwest of the southern African country’s capital Gaborone. She is a member of the Kweneng North Horticulture Farmers Marketing Cooperatives Society Limited, which specializes in the production of different vegetables.

Mosarwa, once a trained electrical technician, left her job of 25 years in 2018 to pursue her passion for farming. The Botswana University of Agriculture and Natural Resources introduced her to safflower in 2021.

Safflower is an oilseed crop, and the oil contains more linoleic acid than olive oil, as well as a high concentration of monounsaturated fatty acids, which are thought to be healthier than other types of fats or oils.

Aside from oil, safflower has a wide range of other uses. “It can be used to make pharmaceutical products; dried stalks can also be used as nutrients for livestock feed and to make biomass fuel,” Mosarwa said.

The 48-year-old farmer said they imported safflower in 2021 to multiply the seeds and encourage more farmers to grow safflower. The Kweneng cluster currently has 46 members who are determined to produce safflower in large quantities from next year.

She added that safflower requires little water compared to other plants, and no fertilizers or pesticides are needed, which cut costs for farmers.

Mpho Morupisi, agriculture scientific officer in the Ministry of Agriculture, told Xinhua recently over the phone that there is an oil shortage in the country, and farmers can capitalize on the situation by planting safflower for oil.

As it is a new crop, farmers will be able to sell it without flooding the market like other crops, such as cabbage, Morupisi added.

Vallantino Emongor, a professor of horticulture at the Botswana University of Agriculture and Natural Resources, who has been part of the research for safflower since 2008, said safflower has a lot of potential to be an alternative cash crop for Botswana due to its drought tolerance; it can grow under low moisture conditions and extreme temperatures.

“The government can produce seed for farmers and include safflower under the Botswana Integrated Support Programme for Arable Agriculture Development, which provides several services to arable farmers. So far, they have trained and reached over 644 farmers, and the safflower adoption has been excellent,” Emongor said. Enditem