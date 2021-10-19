Botswana’s inflation down in September

Botswana’s annual inflation rate has recorded a drop after months of spiraling and shooting above the central bank’s target.

Statistics Botswana (SB), the country’s data authority, on Monday announced that the annual inflation rate stood at 8.4 percent in September 2021, a drop of 0.4 percentage point on the August 2021 rate of 8.8 percent.

“The main contributors to the annual inflation came from the transport, housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, food and non-alcoholic beverages and miscellaneous goods and services groups,” said Statistician General, Burton Mguni.

He said the group indices were generally moving at a stable pace between August and September 2021, recording changes of less than 1.0 percent, except the education group index which recorded 1.0 percent.

The economic analysts have indicated that inflation is anticipated to remain above the central bank’s midterm target of three to 6 percent until the second quarter of 2022.

Botswana annual inflation soared to the highest mark for the year in July reaching 8.9 percent. Enditem