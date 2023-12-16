Botswana’s inflation up slightly in November

Statistics Botswana, the country’s data authority, on Friday reported an increase in the annual inflation rate in November.

According to the bureau, the November annual inflation was 3.9 percent, up 0.8 percentage points from 3.1 percent recorded in October.

“Contributing substantially to the annual inflation rate in November 2023 were food and non-alcoholic beverages, miscellaneous goods and services and transport,” said Burton Mguni, the statistician general.

The transport group index, however, registered a decrease of 0.7 percent, from 154.4 in October to 153.3 in November 2023. The decrease was largely due to a drop in the constituent section index of operation of personal transport, according to Mguni.

Meanwhile, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Bank of Botswana, the central bank, has recently indicated a mixed forecast on the country’s inflation, suggesting that going forward, inflation will remain within the objective range into the medium term of 3 percent to 6 percent.

The MPC observes that inflation could be higher than projected if international commodity prices increase beyond current forecasts, supply and logistical constraints persist and the reversal of global economic integration escalates, Mguni said.

Furthermore, a possible upward adjustment in prices controlled by the government, for instance, electricity and water tariffs, that is not factored in the current projection and any increase in domestic food prices due to the projected El Nino conditions in Southern Africa, may lead to higher inflation, said Bank of Botswana in a statement.