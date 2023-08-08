Botswana’s medication supply improves after COVID-19 pandemic

Health authorities said Monday that medication availability in Botswana is improving following a slump due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We currently have an acceptable supply of all major medications that were not available for most of last year and the beginning of this year. These include medications for chronic conditions like hypertension, cancer, diabetes and others,” Assistant Minister of Health Sethomo Lelatisitswe told the parliament.

The COVID-19 pandemic worsened medication supply globally, as the movement of goods and services were severely affected, Lelatisitswe said, adding that developing countries like Botswana which currently have fewer or no medications manufacturing plants were hit hardest.

“We are doing all in our power to ensure the continued supply of all medications in our facilities,” he said.