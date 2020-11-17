Botswana’s President Mokgweetsi Masisi on Monday signed into law the revised Environmental Assessment Act of 2010, which was approved by parliament in July.

The amended act seeks to give the environmental impact assessment law new and efficient turnaround times in assessing the potential effects of planned developmental activities. “The ministry is currently working on finalizing the regulations and the guidelines to operationalize the new amended Act,” said Onalenna Mokgachane, spokesperson for the Ministry of Environment, Natural Resources Conservation and Tourism.

According to the new legislation, the turnaround time for the review of scoping report and terms of reference will be reduced from 28 days to 10 working days.

In addition, turnaround time for the review of strategic environmental assessment statement has also been reduced from 60 days to 30 working days.

The major impact of the act is to determine and to provide mitigation measures for effects of such activities as they may have a significant adverse impact on the environment.