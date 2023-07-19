Botswana’s records an increase in severely food insecurity

The number of people in Botswana who experienced severe food insecurity increased to 26.16 percent in 2022 from 20.16 percent recorded in 2021, showed the data of Statistics Botswana released Wednesday.

According to the national statistical service, the percentage of the population that experienced severe food insecurity was 22.20 percent in 2019.

Meanwhile, a rise in moderate or severe food insecurity in cities or towns was recorded: from 31.70 percent in 2019 to 31.90 in 2021 and 34.94 percent in 2022.

Brian Motshoganetsi, an independent agricultural expert, told Xinhua in a telephone interview that a combination of climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic has increased food insecurity in Botswana, adding that Botswana must devise strategic ideas aimed at increasing food production in the country rather than relying on imports.

“With the end to the Ukraine-Russia conflict seemingly not in sight, countries which are not self-sufficient food-wise will continue experiencing severe food insecurity,” said Motshoganetsi, saying Botswana must guard against that. Enditem