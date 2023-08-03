Botswana’s stock exchange value keeps increasing

The Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE) on Tuesday reported that its market capitalization grew from 396 billion pula (about 29.99 billion U.S. dollars) to 593 billion pula, up 50 percent.

According to bourse authorities, the milestone has catapulted the BSE to be one of the leading stock exchanges in Africa in terms of size.

“The increase in total market capitalization came as a result of AngloAmerican PLC first trade on the BSE, resulting in the share price moving from P244.95 to P392.00,” said Thapelo Tsheole, BSE chief executive officer.

He said the development is in line with BSE’s strategic objective of increasing the size of the market. “We look forward to greater milestones before year-end in terms of trades and listings.”

Meanwhile, the BSE anticipates attracting more foreign investors following attaining full membership of the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE) in June, a position that will help attract international business financiers.