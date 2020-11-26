Botswana Stock Exchange’s (BSE) Chief Executive Officer Thapelo Tsheole has been elected Deputy President of the African Securities Exchanges Association (ASEA), at the 24th ASEA Annual General Meeting this week.

Commenting on the development on Wednesday, Tsheole said that the BSE has been pursuing a strategy to expand its African and global presence, citing that the appointment is an important milestone in that regard.

“I accept the task ahead, which is to work with a team of experts to transform capital markets in Africa,” said Tsheole.

He further said as an association, ASEA has performed tremendously well in promoting Africa as a viable investment destination.

“We look forward to building on that to attract issuer and investment participation, as well as develop securities exchanges to adopt international best practice,” said Tsheole.

ASEA is the premier association of 27 securities exchanges serving 32 economies in Africa.

Tsheole’s appointment comes a month after he was re-elected as chairperson of the Committee of the Southern African Development Community Stock Exchanges.