Botsyo Nkegbe wins another gold in 10 km in USA

Ghana’s top Para Athlete, Raphael Botsyo Nkegbe registered another victory and a gold medal in another wheelchair race in the USA.

He picked the prestigious gold medal for Ghana in the 10km Road Race in New Jersey on Monday morning.

It was the senior men open masters division, and he clocked a time of 25.36seconds.

He was so happy with his performance and believes he can display better at other championships.

The multi talented international star said he is self motivated, however the government and people of Ghana need to appreciate and love what he is doing so that he can perform better and encourage others to join in the sports space.

He thinks there are more disabled people who should be inspired to come out and show their talent, strength and skills.

The former Sports Writers Association of Ghana SWAG Award Winner is hopeful to win the cherished award again, and knows that the African Para Games in September would be a platform for many Ghanaians to see him live.

He expressed gratitude to all those who are supporting him and prayed that Ghana Sports attains what it deserves.