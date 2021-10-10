Bottas wins Turkish GP while Verstappen regains championship lead

Valtteri Bottas won a wet Turkish Formula One Grand Prix on Sunday while second place was good enough for Max Verstappen to regain the championship lead from title holder Lewis Hamilton.

Mercedes driver Hamilton finished fifth, from 11th at the start owing to a 10-place grid penalty, after a very late pit stop over which he was not fully happy.

Team-mate Bottas got his first season victory and 10th overall, ahead of the Red Bull duo of Verstappen and Sergio Perez on the 5.338-kilometre Istanbul Park circuit which never properly dried after pre-race rain.

The result means that Verstappen is six points ahead of Hamilton with six season races left, after trailing by two going into the race.

Hamilton won qualifying Saturday but got docked 10 places on the grid for changing a power unit component more than the permitted three times in the season.