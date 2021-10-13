Boundary road from Tetteh Quarshie interchange to be closed for repairs

The Ministry of Roads and Highways will on Friday, October 15, 2021, close access to the boundary road from the Tetteh Quarshie Interchange for repair works on a section of the road.

A statement, signed by Mr James Amoo-Gottfried, Acting Director, Department of Urban Roads and copied the Ghana News Agency, said there would be interruption to traffic flow within Shiashie and its environs from midnight of Friday through to the midnight of Sunday October 17, 2021, to enable the contractor undertake the repair works.

It advised motorists to follow the traffic diversion signs to be placed at various sections of the road during the period.

“Please bear with us, as we strive to eliminate the bottlenecks in our traffic stream. We sincerely apologise for any inconveniences caused,” the statement said.