Bournemouth Boss Urges Semenyo to Unleash Throw-In Prowess

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola has challenged Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo to weaponize his exceptional long-throw ability more frequently in Premier League matches.

The instruction comes after Semenyo’s unconventional assist from a throw-in helped secure Bournemouth’s dramatic 2-1 comeback victory against Arsenal at the Emirates.

The 24-year-old Ghana international demonstrated his unique set-piece threat during the second half, launching a precision throw that found defender Deijn Huijsen for the equalizing header. This moment of ingenuity evoked memories of Rory Delap, the former Stoke City player who terrorized defenses with similar throws during the late 2000s.

“We’ve identified two players with this capability – Semenyo and James Hill,” Iraola revealed post-match. “While we’re not the tallest squad, having targets like Huijsen makes these situations valuable.” The Spanish tactician has incorporated specialized throw-in drills in training to maximize this underutilized attacking dimension.

Semenyo’s throw-in prowess adds another facet to Bournemouth’s impressive campaign, where they currently challenge for European qualification. His adaptation to Iraola’s system has seen the Ghanaian contribute 7 goals and 4 assists across all competitions this term.

Analysts note that while long throws have become rare in modern football, Bournemouth’s strategic embrace of this tactic could provide crucial marginal gains in their European push. For Semenyo, honing this skill may increase his involvement as the Cherries face defensive-minded opponents in their final fixtures.

The victory marked Bournemouth’s first league double over Arsenal and continued their record-breaking season. As teams now must prepare for Semenyo’s throwing threat alongside his pace and finishing, the Ghana international could emerge as an even more multifaceted weapon in Bournemouth’s historic campaign.