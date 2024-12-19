Bovi Ugboma Advocates for Modern Parenting Approach, Criticizes Corporal Punishment

Nigerian comedian Bovi Ugboma has called on parents to reassess their approaches to child-rearing, stressing that traditional methods such as corporal punishment are ineffective in today’s digital age.

Speaking on Nedu Wazobia’s Honest Brunch podcast, Bovi addressed the challenges of parenting in a world drastically different from the one in which previous generations were raised.

“Children today are growing up in a completely different world from what we knew,” Bovi remarked. “You can’t expect to raise kids in the digital age using the same techniques our parents used in the analogue era. It just doesn’t work anymore.”

His comments underscore the growing concerns of modern parents who find it difficult to balance discipline with understanding in an era dominated by smartphones, social media, and the internet.

Bovi further criticized the reliance on physical punishment and confinement as methods of control, arguing that these approaches fail to address the root issues. “Locking your kids indoors or spanking them isn’t going to stop them from accessing the world,” he said. “With just a smartphone in their hand, they can explore more than you ever could at their age. So, what’s the point of restricting them physically when their minds are already wandering?”

Instead of sticking to outdated methods, Bovi urged parents to embrace a more informed and empathetic strategy. “Parenting now is about building trust and guiding your children to make better decisions. When you lead with love and understanding, they’re more likely to come to you for advice rather than hiding things.”

Bovi’s perspective reflects a broader shift in parenting philosophy, as many parents seek ways to navigate the complexities of raising children in an increasingly digital world.