Bovtiqve Fashion Week Hosts 5 Day Fashion Week in New York City

For VOL VI, Bovtiqve Fashion Week took their work to America’s fashion capital, New York City and partnered with Pod Hotels, Jiu Jiu Vodka and more. They hosted The Gallery Auction & BVFW TV, SVPPER CLVB, The Penthouse Shows, The V Gala and more from February 22nd to 26th.

Janelly Espinal with NBC poses with plus one on red carpet at the V Gala, Model walks runway wearing Clubgsc

BVFW Vol VI: New York 2023 presented to you by Pretty Fly Society in partnership with Fashion Row Collective, Pod Hotels Times Square, Urban Gorillas & more. This five-day experience featured panels, nightlife events and fashion shows.

February 23rd: To kick off the fashion week, The Gallery Auction & BVFW TV introduced the participating designers Royal Prin, Indy Vision, Savi Couture & Sky Aire. The designers showcased and auctioned their designs while being interviewed by moderator and BVFW Co-Founder, Angelo Diaz. To keep the celebration going, attendees, designers, and models attended the kick-off SVPPER CLUB after-party in partnership with The Delancey.

February 24th: The Penthouse Shows featured the designers Shisty Clothing, 2PLAYA, Azjureyah, Clubgsc, Brand Faith Ruby & Moe Monroe in a traditional runway format highlighting their featured collections. With drinks sponsored by Jiu Jiu Vodka & family feud inspired trivia, the night was a success.

February 25th: Everyone dressed to impress on the red carpet of The V Gala, which featured the Vendor & Art viewings, family feud themed trivia & closing fashion shows with the designers Brand Faith Ruby, The Unjaided Collection, Indy Vision, Savi Couture, Aesthetic Appeal Jewelry, Royal Prin, OMA, Sky Aire & Tiffany’s Label.

Beauty team was lead by Olympia Kent, sponsored by Channel Source Inc.