Bovtiqve Fashion Week Volume VI Kicks Off in NYC

Bovtiqve Fashion Week (BVFW), traditionally pronounced as “boutique”, is a platform created by a team of fashion experts and creatives to help up & coming fashion designers, boutique owners, merchandisers, producers, and models establish a foundation of fashion and business trade.

Simultaneously, increasing economic and creative development in the areas of fashion design, clothing merchandising, event production, and modeling. Previously the event has taken place in cities including Las Vegas, Atlanta, Houston and more now taking on America’s fashion capital, New York City February 23rd – 26th 2023!

The “V’s” in Bovtiqve are stylized within the word to represent the roman numeral five, establishing the five pillars to success: Integrity, Respect, Responsibility, Inclusion and Style.

BVFW is held twice a year during the months of February and September. By rotating cities for every edition, BVFW provides a major American city the platform to make a significant impression on a critical sector of the fashion industry and highlights a city’s capacity to stand within the growth of one of the most profitable industries in the world.

BVFW also focuses on the “FVNDAMENTALS” along with establishing a “networking encouraged” environment. Their pledge is to maintain the integrity of your brand and treat said “brand” as if it were their own. All concepts are original, and each component is a career progressing experience. Thank you for your time. Welcome to Bovtiqve Fashion Week Vol VI!

BVFW Vol VI: New York 2023 is presented to you by Pretty Fly Society in partnership w/ Fashion Row Collective, Pod Hotels Times Square, Urban Gorillas & more. This five-day experience in combined with panels, nightlife events and fashion shows. See schedule of events below:

BVFW TV & The Gallery Auction – 02.23.23

Location: Foley Gallery

Address: 59 Orchard St. New York, NY

Time: 6pm – 9pm

The Svpper Clvb Opening Night Party – 02.23.23

Location: The Delancey Hotel

Address: 168 Delancey St. New York, NY

Time: 9pm – 2am

The Penthouse Shows – 02.24.23

Location: Stepping Out Studios

Address: 617 W 46th St.

Time: 6pm – 9:30pm

The V Gala – 02.25.23

Location: The Cathedral

Address: 440 Grand St.

Time: 5:30pm – 10pm