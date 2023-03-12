Box Office To Stage Boxing Festival At Bukom Boxing Arena On March 14

The Bukom Boxing Arena will be electrified on Tuesday March 14, 2023, when Box Office Promotions come up with another exciting paring with the WBO Africa Featherweight and National Lightweight Championships.

On the bill is Seidu Yussif of the Akotoku Academy versus Isaac Dowuona for the National title..

Stylish John Laryea of the Bronx Gym will also defend his WBO Africa Featherweight title against hard working Solomon Martey. Other rising star boxers will be on the bill.

Partners and sponsors for the fights include the Trust Sports Emporium, GIPC, Champion Dishes, Asamoah Gyan Foundation, Ghana Tourist Board, Upplause, and others.

Mr. Alex Ntiamoah-Boakye CEO of Box Office Sports (BOS) said this is another opportunity for boxing fans to watch the future world champions in action, and he hopes the Arena will be filled once again.

He hinted that some special guests from the Harvard Business will be there to boost tourism in Ghana.

He thanked the sponsors and partners who believe in what BOS is doing to put Ghana Boxing high always,

For the rates, Ringside is 40ghc, while the Popular Star is FREE.