Boxclub.Root, Girlsbox Encourage Black Hitters Ahead Of Olympic Qualifiers

Two female boxing enthusiasts, Madam Dineo Motlepa and Miss Sarah Lotus Asare on Monday evening donated some personal items to six female boxers who are going to represent Ghana at the African Olympic Games Qualifiers in Dakar, Senegal.

Making the presentation at the camp of the Black Hitters, Ghana’s female boxing team, Miss Asare said the items were to motivate and encourage them to give off their all and best during the tournament.

According to Sarah Lotus, who is the WBC Cares Africa representative, sports women often have challenges and the items were to solve some of their petty problems.

She said the donation is to help them not to think about their menstruation and private issues, but go all out and win in the ring.

Dineo Motlepa, a South African who loves to box said she is happy to be associated with the Black Hitters, and hopes most of them qualify for the Olympic Games in Paris next year.

She urged them to be proud that they have been selected and representing Ghana.

She advised them also to keep records and jot down all important incidents that occur on their way.

Vice President of the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF), Dauda Fuseni told the boxers to be bold and fearless in the ring and know that Ghana is a Boxing nation destined to shine in Dakar.

Root (Swizerland) is one of the partners for the Girls Box 2023 event which has exposed and given opportunity to many female boxers.

The five females who will star for Ghana in Senegal are Anatu Mohammed, Janet Acquah, Ramatu Quaye who says she is going for gold, the reason she has dyed her hair to gold color, Sarah Apew and skipper of the team US based Ornella Sothoud .

Vice President of the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF), Dauda Fuseni said the girls are really determined to qualify as they have learnt from past experiences.

Coach Rashid Williams aka Believer thanked Miss Sarah Asare and her partner for bringing the important needs of the female boxers.