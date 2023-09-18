Boxer Theo Allotey Gets Kingly Welcome In Accra

Theophilus Nii Kpakpo Allotey, the only boxer to get a medal (bronze) from the African Olympic Qualifiers towards Paris 2024 was given a royal treatment by his friends, family and fans at the Kotoka International Airport when the Black Bombers and Black Hitters arrived on Sunday.

Allotey did not qualify as he reached the Semi-Finals where he fought well putting his opponent on the canvas but was declared loser. He was carried shoulder high on arrival and given a crown by the Wisdom Boxing Gym.

He is not perturbed agout the miss in Senegal and just focused on the next move at the World Qualifiers where three boxers would be selected.

Allotey has joined the list of Olympic medalists and history makers at the Wisdom Boxing Gym.

Others who made names in Olympics are the Bastir brothers, Abdul Wahid Omar, Sulemana Tetteh and the head trainer himself, Coach Dr. Ofori Asare who is a multi international Games participant.