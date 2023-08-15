Boxers from James Town , Bukom want to be counted in 2023 Millennium Marathon

Bukom is the cradle of Boxing in Ghana, and as the boxers look for something to motivate and ginger them every time, they look out for sports / entertainment events and programmes that they can fit into.

One of such tourism backed ventures is the Marathon, and after experiencing the 2023 Accra Inter-City Marathon, the boxers want more.

Lucky for them the Millennium Marathon is around the corner. On September 2nd the 2023 edition, which is the eighth time it is happening (apart from the Covid era) live in Accra.

Bukom and James Town are the most popular areas in Accra the capital of Ghana that produces boxers for the country. When you go to Bukom, everyone one presumably wish to become a great boxer and have passion for boxing.

Boys and girls, old men and old women, everyone in Bukom knows something about boxing.

And boxers need to run to gain stamina and full fitness, than makes it necessary to be associated with the marathon races

On September 2nd all the boxers are taking part in the Millennium Marathon.

Registration is going on at the Accra Sports Stadium, Frankies Hotel at Osu and GHOne office. The organisers of the Millennium Marathon are trying to get a closer place for the boxers to register.

The winner of the 21km takes home a cool 75,000ghc, while the second place gets 50,000ghc and third pocketing 30,000ghc.

There is also a raffle package with a Nissan Almera at stake for anyone who registers and crosses the finishing line.

Another surprise offer is 10,000ghc going to the first Ghanaians male and female to cross the finish line in the 21km, as well as 5,000ghc for the oldest man and woman to participate and finish.

For the 5km, the winner gets 1,000ghc, 600ghc for the runner up and 400ghc for the second runner up. The fun continues after the race at the Independence Square. Souvenirs of the sponsors will be available.

You can dial *800*17# to register on your phone.