Boxers Get Ready To Rumble On S3 Promotions Odwira Fight Night Bill

Boxers fighting on the Odwira Fight Night bill weighed in on Saturday at The GYM in Accra.

However there were some surprises as some boxers chickened out, and did not attend the weigh in.

Experienced Stephen Abbey, the man who loves to fight, with 36 bouts of showmanship was at the weigh in but Jacob Dickson was no where to be found.

They are to meet for the national cruiserweight title.

Abbey’s coach Nii Armah Tagoe of Black Panthers Gym assured fans of a great fight, as they hope to get an opponent for an exhibition bout.

According to 3S Promotions, 10 bouts will be staged at Akropong in the Eastern Region on Sunday, October 17, 2021.

Two National titles will be at stake; cruiserweight and super welterweight, and eight others for the chiefs and people of Akropong and Akwapim to celebrate their annual Odwira festival.

The event comes off at the Forecourt of chief’s palace and no gate fees will be charged.

Musah Lawson will face Ben Tagoe as Victor Kemavor pulled out at the last minute.

Musah Lawson, a Prisons Officer who featured for the Black Bombers has a pro record of 5 wins, all by KOs. He thanked all who helped him to pass through the ranks and now he has a chance to beome a national champion.

Messrs Henry Welbeck and Godfred Lartey, directors of S3 Promotions promised a fascinating package for boxing fans.

Sponsor of the event, Upplaus Consulting representative, Debbie said the people of Akwapim are warriors, that is why they love boxing, and prays for a wonderful show. She assured that all Covid-19 protocols will be observed.

Boxer / entertainer, Braimah Kamoko aka Bukom Banku will thrill fans with his ‘Asokpor Music’.