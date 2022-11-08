Boxing Coach Carl Lokko returns from WBO Convention in Puerto Rico

Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) Executive Board member, Coach Carl Lokko has returned home from the 35th WBO Convention in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

He was welcomed at the airport by President of the Ghana Boxing Supporters Union, Seth Ashie and former IBO Lightweight champion, Emmanuel Tagoe aka Game Boy.

Also present were friends, fans and family. Coach Lokko said the Convention was successful.

He said the WBO has seen how Ghana is serious with boxing and have pledge to support the GBA.

The head trainer at Bronx Boxing Gym at James Town in Accra said CEO of Swavy Blu Promotions, Mr. Menassah Tagoe, known to be the youngest promoter in Africa and the President of the GBA, Abram Neequaye were also at the Convention.

According to Carl Lokko, his presence has paved way for Ghanaian boxers, Sheriff Quaye and John Laryea to be rated among the best in the world.

He advised local boxers, managers and promoters to work hard to reach the top of world boxing.

“The Convention was an eye opener, It is good Ghana was represented. We were able meet the President and other executives of the WBO, as well as top coaches, administrators and ring officials” he said.