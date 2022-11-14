Boxing Coaches Advised To Study Their Boxers Well

International body healing expert, Dr. Noble Fox has on Monday held a seminar for boxing coaches at the Mudor Conference Hall of the Trust Sports Emporium in Accra under the theme “The Importance Of Body Healing”.

In attendance were 54 participants including coaches, a few promoters, match makers, boxing writers and board members of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA).

Dr. Noble Fox who is based in the United Kingdom, but was born and bred in Zimbabwe, trained in London and Thailand.

Also known as the ‘Noble Healer’ he advised the coaches to know their athletes or boxers very well to know when they are conditioned or need some intensive training before a contest.

“The better the coach, the better the athlete” he expressed, and urged trainers to research or study always for new techniques and ideas.

He spoke on warming up before training and warming down after training, injuries and recovery, myths and misconceptions, the RICE and MEAT methods of healing as well as the early detection of injuries which can lead to early treatment.

After the theoretical lessons, he did practical demonstrations of healing on people with some injuries.

Technical Director of the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) and head coach of the Black Bombers and Wisdom Boxing Gym, Dr. Ofori Asare was delighted with the programme and urged his colleagues to research more online via audio / video and advised them to contact experts whenever their boxers are injured as injury could be an hindrance to progress of a sports person.

“Coaches need to know much about anatomy, nerves, muscles and bones, so that they can apply the best first aid, before experts come in or injured boxers are sent to the hospital” he noted.

President of the GBF, Mr. Ben Quartey who attended the seminar said the life of a boxer is always most paramount than winning, so coaches should accept decisions of referees and ensure the recovery of their boxers.

Communications Director of the GBA, Hon. Mohammed Amin Lamptey also advised trainers to be critical, analytical and communicate effectively.

Mr. Abraham Neequaye, President of the GBA hinted that after the successful programmed his executive board has decided to organize more education events and seminars every two months for stakeholders in marketing, business, media etc.

He said the GBA is also trying best to allow Ghanaian coaches to be attached to boxers who fight outside Ghana, especially in the USA, where big fights are staged.

According to Mr. Neequaye, BoxRec has commended Ghana for being the highest promoting nation in the world, due to the De-luxy Paint Professional Boxing League organized by Imax Media Promotions.

He also commended Niche Cocoa Company and TT Brothers for refreshing participants at the seminar.

“Boxing is still the number one sport in Ghana, and we hope to organize it better, so that it can attract everybody” he added.

Coach Nii Amoo, a trainer commended the GBA President for his vision and determination to take Ghana Boxing to a high lever.