Boxing Competition Marks International Day for Sports and Peace 

DECATHLON Ghana have accomplished Sports men and women, who love and are passionate about Sport.

“We dream of sharing this enthusiasm with the largest possible number of people.

Everything we do centres around the end User’s Satisfaction” said Kwasi Tabury, CEO of Decathlon Ghana,

He annouced that this year’s International Day for Sports and Peace (IDSDP) 2022, dubbed “Securing a Sustainable and Peaceful Future for All: The Contribution of Sport,” creates an opportunity to promote the use of Sports as a tool to advance Human Rights and Sustainable Development.

Decathlon Ghana and the French Embassy were on Wednesday morning, 6th April 2022 joined by juvenile boxers from James Town, Black Panthers Gym as they present a Boxing Match to commemorate this year’s IDSDP’s Celebrations at the forecourt of the Decathlon Kawukudi Store.

Present were French ambassador to Ghana Her Excellency Anne Sophie, former WBC champion, Prof Azumah Nelson and Olympic bronze medalist. Samuel Takyi

From Sammy Heywood Okine