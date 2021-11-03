Boxing fans demand the return of McAllister

Boxing fans who recently watched Scottish Super Light Welterweight Boxer Lee McAllister are demanding his return to Ghana for another fight.

The fans this time around want the fight staged at the famous Bukom Boxing Arena, in Accra, after the impressive October 22, outing.

Most of the fans chanted the name of the boxer and called for his return into the rings in Ghana once again.

Known as “the Aberdeen Assasin”, McAllister, who once held the Commonwealth Lightweight and Light Welterweight titles defeated Justice Addy of Ghana with a sixth-round knockout on October 22, in Ghana, is in high demands after his great exploits.

The veteran boxer finished the fight in a grand style as he displayed a high level of technique on his way to victory.

According to McAllister, 39, who has taken on a new nickname “Aberdeen African Assasin,” he was excited with the love and passion the people of Ghana have for boxing and was looking forward to mounting the ring once more to show his prowess.

“I have seen the arena, it’s one of the most beautiful boxing arenas in the world if not the best it would be an honour to box at this area and entertain the fans,” he stated.

He has therefore called on the promoters of the fight to organise one more bout for him before departure.

Christiane “The Tiger” Fahey, who was part of the team assassin that visited Ghana also overpowered her Nigerian opponent with strength and power in the first round of their bout.