Boxing Fans Thrilled At Deluxy Paint Professional Boxing League

Top local artistes, Adane Best and Adote Tetor put up an entertaining show at the Bukom Boxing Arena on Fight Night 3 of the Deluxy Paint Professional Boxing League.

Singing before the packed crowd at the venue, the fans could not hold than sing with the musicians, and the GBA president, Mr. Abraham Neequaye had to stand up from his seat to dance.

Adane Best, who is a boxing enthusiast said the venue is ideal and congratulate Imax Media for creating another opportunity for sportsmen, especially boxers.

Adote Tetor, the toast of the fans said the crowd was lovely, and urged them to keep loving and supporting boxing.

Fight Night 3 was exciting, but the GBA President expressed that there is more to come.

Other Artisres who have performed previously are Bukom Banku and AK Songstress.

He hinted that more companies are coming on board, and very soon all the competing gyms are going to be given motor bikes.

He thanked Max TV, Techno, TCL and Max Buy for rewarding the best performers after every Fight Night.

By Sammy Heywood Okine