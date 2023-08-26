Boxing For Education Fundraiser at Accra Sports Stadium

After a successful weigh in session at the Wisdom Boxing Gym, all is set for the special promotion being staged by Wisdom Boxing Promotions in collaboration with Making Learning Happen (MLH) at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, August 26, 2023.

Business executive turned boxer, Abubakar Sulemana, a product of Mfantsipim School will face unbeaten promising star, Haruna Mohammed in a Heavyweight bout for the main fight on the packed bill.

Both boxers promised of a good fight, but Haruna assured of an early knock out, while Abu Sulemana urged fans to come and support him to raise funds to construct desks and chairs for two million kids in schools all over Ghana.

The CEO of Making Learning Happen (MLH) said this is a fight to create jobs for education and making life better for others in deprived areas. He expressed that there would be other activities to raise funds for the project.

The President of the Ghana Boxing Authority(GBA) Mr. Abraham Neequaye who was at the Press Conference and Weigh in pledged full support for the project to support education through sports and urged corporate Ghana to contribute to the initiative. He was accompanied by his executive board members including first Vice Rabon Dodoo, second Vice Roger Barnor, Alhaji Toffik, Mr.Annan, Oblitei Commey and Mr. Michael Tetteh aka Golden Mike.

In the undercards, Paul Sackey takes on John Plange in a Light heavyweight contest, Adjei Clinton takes on Richard Ashong in a Cruiserweight fray and Sampson Jarah against Ishmael Ankrah in a Super Middleweight contest.

2018 Commonwealth Games bronze medalist Jessie Lartey will clash with Daniel Kotey in a Welterweight bout, Senegal boxer Mouhammed Abdalah Diallo will make his professional debut against Ghanaian Sangotu Denjie in a Super Lightweight contest.

Emmanuel Sackey will meet Emmanuel Quartey in a Super Featherweight contest.

Abdul Aziz Seidu fights Lveyi Abibu in a Super Bantamweight clash, Samuel Martei Laryea takes on John Oblitey Commey in another Super Bantamweight clash while Arnold Addo faces Daniel Otoo in the same weight clash.

Shakul Samed, the Tokyo 2020 Olympian also fights on the bill against Boateng Agyemang Prempeh, while veteran Raymond Commey shows his experience against Robert Nunoo.

Olivera Welbeck of the Wisdom Boxing Gym will also fight an opponent yet to be named.

Rates for the bill dubbed ‘The Boxing Fundraiser’ are 20ghc for Popular stand, 50ghc for Ringside and 150ghc for VIP area.

According to Ghana’s first female Match Maker, Miss Sarah Lotus Asare some dignitaries have been invited to grace the event, and thanked the media and everyone helping in the event. She noted that gate opens at 3pn with Amateur bouts, while the Professionals fights start at 6pm and the main bout at 9pm.

She said Ringside and VIP will attract some refreshments and photo opportunities with some Boxing stars, as Wisdom Boxing is known to have produced some Olympians.