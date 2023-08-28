‘Boxing For Education’ lives to its billing

The premier professional bill of Wisdom Boxing Promotions in collaboration with Making Learning Happen (MLH) to raise funds for education lived to expectations with the favourite boxers winning at the Hathiramani Sports hall, Accra Sports Stadium.

Business executive cum amateur boxer, Abubakar Sulemana took on unbeaten professional star, Haruna Mohammed in a Heavyweight bout as the main fight on the packed bill.

Haruna gave a good account of himself, while Abu Sulemana exhibited his skills in boxing and later thanked all who supported the event.

The night attracted dignitaries like the Managing Directors of Fidelity Bank, FBN Bank, ECG, IPMC, Absa all coming through to support Sulemana Abubakar to realise his goal.

Ex Black Star player Sulley Muntari, Son of Former President John Dramani Mahama, Sharaf Mahama who is a big fun of boxing was there with a team of officials from the office of the former President, Beauty Queens from Beauty of Africa International Pageant (BAIP) of Ghana, Cameroon, Ethiopia, Congo and many others graced the occasion.

In the main actions, Paul Sackey and John Plange pleased guests in a Light heavyweight contest, Adjei Clinton won over Richard Ashong in a Cruiserweight fray while Sampson Jarah defeated Ishmael Ankrah in a Super Middleweight contest.

2018 Commonwealth Games bronze medalist Jessie Lartey won against Daniel Kotey in a Welterweight bout, Senegal boxer Mouhammed Abdalah Diallo made a successful professional debut against Ghanaian Sangotu Denjie in a Super Lightweight contest.

Emmanuel Sackey beat Emmanuel Quartey in a Super Featherweight contest.

Abdul Aziz Seidu beat Lveyi Abibu in a Super Bantamweight clash, Samuel Martei Laryea won his fifth pro fight against John Oblitey Commey in another Super Bantamweight clash while Arnold Addo defeated Daniel Otoo in the third Super Bantamweightweight clash.

Shakul Samed, the Tokyo 2020 Olympian won against Boateng Agyemang Prempeh, while veteran Raymond Commey displayed his experience against Robert Nunoo.

Olivera Welbeck was also a winner on the night of winners.

Match Maker, Sarah Lotus Asare believes it was a success for Boxing.

The National Sports Authority and Ghana Boxing Authority backed the show which was sponsored by Aphro, Ego Tickets and Graphic Sports.