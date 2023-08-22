Boxing Fundraiser Media Workout Held At Wisdom Boxing Gym

A media workout for the Boxing Fundraiser being organized by Wisdom Boxing Promotions and Making Learning Happen (MLH) at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday August 26, 2023 has been organized at the Wisdom Boxing Gym on Monday to introduce the boxers on the bill and also make the media know the reasons behind the promotion.

The event will feature eight exciting professional bouts and 11 amateur elite and juvenile exhibitions.

Mr. Suleiman Abubakar who is the brain behind the fundraiser and CEO of Making Learning Happen (MLH) said they are raising funds to get desks and chairs for 2,000 pupils in 4,000 schools all over the country.

Speaking to the media, he revealed a social media group with old students of Mfanstipim School where someone posted a school in the Eastern Region where pupils were sitting on and writing on cement blocks. He was touched and decided to support them and the results were marvelous so he planned to go nationwide by using sports (boxing) as a tool to sensitize people to donate to the deprived.

“I feel its like giving back to society and like I said all proceeds and ticket sales will go to construct tables and chairs for schools in the Northern Region, Western Region, Upper East and Upper West Regions, Central Region, Bono East Region, Bono Region, Oti Region, Western North Region, Greater Accra Region, North West Region, Eastern Region, Volta Region, North East Region, Ashanti Region, Savannah Region and all over Ghana” he expressed.

He encouraged boxing lovers and the general public to make personal donations to the project.

Suleiman Abubakar faces young power puncher Haruna Mohammed who is undefeated with two wins, in a hot heavyweight contest for the main event.

Other boxers some from other countries will feature and Coach Dr. Ofori Asare who welcomed guests to his renovated gym said they want to promote the boxers from the grassroots, and not letting them go wayward for some promoters and managers to dupe them.

He thanked the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) for their support.

President of the GBA, Mr. Abraham Neequaye assured WBP and MLH of the fullest support, and appealed to influential personalities to donate towards a worthy course as education is key in the framework of the GBA.

He was accompanied by Mr. Michael Tetteh and Golden Mike who is deputy director of promotions at the GBA as well as Nanor, a young enterprising match maker.

According to Miss Sarah Lotus Asare, Administrator at Wisdom Promotions and Boxing Gym the show will parade female boxers in the ring to entertain fans and patrons.

Juvenile and Amateur boxers will herald the programme at 3pm before the professionals start at 6pm.