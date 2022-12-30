Boxing Ghana Names Outstanding Performers for the year 2022

Distinguished sports portal, BoxingGhana.com has organized its first annual competition to declare the most outstanding and best performers in Ghana Boxing for the 2022 season.

20 departments were considered and the general public were allowed to nominate the best who were voted for. At the end of the independent, transparent, free and fair exercise, the winners were confirmed and approved.

Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) President Mr. Abraham Kotei Neequaye won the Boxing personality of the year, he had 56.5% of the votes, Solomon Otoo won the Match Maker of the year, Roger Barnor won the Referee of the year with Isaac Dogboe grabbing the Professional Boxing of the year.

Ace Sports Journalist Sammy Heywood Okine was declared Best Boxing Writer, Olympic Medalist Samuel Takyi won the Most Promising Boxer while Charles Quartey got the Best Coach Award. Prof. Azumah Nelson, Nana Yaw Konadu and Dr. Ofori Asare won the Legacy (Lifetime) Achievement Award.

Below is the full list of winners and the results.

1. 𝗕𝗼𝘅𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗣𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿

Abraham Neequaye 56.5%

Ofori Asare 34.2%

Alhaji Inusah Salia 9.3%

Winner: 𝗔𝗕𝗥𝗔𝗛𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗘𝗤𝗨𝗔𝗬𝗘

2. 𝗔𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘂𝗿 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗵 𝗕𝗼𝘅𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿

Winner: 𝗝𝗔𝗠𝗘𝗦 𝗢𝗞𝗢𝗘

3. 𝗠𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵𝗺𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿

Solomon Otoo Laryea 51.2%

Abdul Rasheed Williams 28.6%

Laud Stephen Amihere 19.3%

Winner: 𝗦𝗢𝗟𝗢𝗠𝗢𝗡 𝗢𝗧𝗢𝗢 𝗟𝗔𝗥𝗬𝗘𝗔

4. 𝗕𝗼𝘅𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗣𝗵𝗼𝘁𝗼𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗽𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿

NiiOtoe Bruce-Tagoe 41.5%

Yaw Ansah Asare 39.8%

Samuel Boakye Buckman 18.7

Winner: 𝗡𝗜𝗜𝗢𝗧𝗢𝗘 𝗕𝗥𝗨𝗖𝗘-𝗧𝗔𝗚𝗢𝗘 (𝟮𝟵𝗣𝗛𝗢𝗧𝗢𝗦𝗧𝗨𝗗𝗜𝗢

5. 𝗧𝗲𝗹𝗲𝘃𝗶𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗼𝗳 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿 𝗶𝗻 𝗕𝗼𝘅𝗶𝗻𝗴

MAX TV 78%

GTV SPORTS+ 20.4

HSTV 1.6%

Winner:

𝗠𝗔𝗫 𝗧𝗩

6. 𝗕𝗼𝘅𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗪𝗿𝗶𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿

Sammy Heywood Okine 32.7%

Bernard Neequaye 25.5%

Sam Opoku Amoah 17.5%

Dennis Moore 13.5%

Dornu Leiku 10.9%

Winner: 𝗦𝗔𝗠𝗠𝗬 𝗛𝗘𝗬𝗪𝗢𝗢𝗗 𝗢𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗘

7. 𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝘀𝘀𝗼𝗰𝗶𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗼𝗳 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿

Winner: 𝗚𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗧𝗘𝗥 𝗔𝗖𝗖𝗥𝗔

8. 𝗢𝘂𝘁𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗶n𝗴 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗺𝗼𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿

Imax Promotions 46.4%

Box Office Promotions 42.7%

Girls Box 10.9%

Winner: 𝗜𝗠𝗔𝗫 𝗣𝗥𝗢𝗠𝗢𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡𝗦

9. 𝗟𝗲𝗴𝗮𝗰𝘆 𝗔𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗱𝘀 (𝗟𝗶𝗳𝗲𝘁𝗶𝗺𝗲 𝗔𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁)

WINNERS: 𝗔𝘇𝘂𝗺𝗮𝗵 𝗡𝗲𝗹𝘀𝗼𝗻 | 𝗢𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗶 𝗔𝘀𝗮𝗿𝗲 | 𝗡𝗮𝗻𝗮 𝗬𝗮𝘄 𝗞𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗱𝘂

10. 𝗔𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘂𝗿 𝗥𝗲𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗲/𝗝𝘂𝗱𝗴𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿

Bernard Nartey 78%

Faakye 22%

Winner: 𝗕𝗘𝗥𝗡𝗔𝗥𝗗 𝗡𝗔𝗥𝗧𝗘𝗬

11. 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗥𝗲𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗲/𝗝𝘂𝗱𝗴𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿

Roger Barnor 46.2%

Erasmus Owoo 28.9%

David Mills 24.9%

Winner: 𝗥𝗢𝗚𝗘𝗥 𝗕𝗔𝗥𝗡𝗢𝗥

12. 𝗙𝗲𝗺𝗮𝗹𝗲 𝗕𝗼𝘅𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿

Mary Torgbor 60.2%

Ornella Sathoud 39.8%

Winner:

𝗠𝗔𝗥𝗬 𝗧𝗢𝗥𝗚𝗕𝗢𝗥

13. 𝗢𝘂𝘁𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗕𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿

George Ashie vs Robert Quaye 48%

Eric Korley vs Akai Nettey 23.3%

Patrick Allotey vs Hamisi Maya 16.2%

Misah Lawson vs Charles Lesko 12.5%

Winner: 𝗚𝗘𝗥𝗢𝗚𝗘 𝗔𝗦𝗛𝗜𝗘 𝗩𝗦 𝗥𝗢𝗕𝗘𝗥𝗧 𝗤𝗨𝗔𝗬𝗘

14. 𝗝𝘂𝘃𝗲𝗻𝗶𝗹𝗲 𝗕𝗼𝘅𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿

Mohammed Ablorh 39.1%

Prince Larbi 27.3%

Godfred Coffie 18.2%

Samuel Plange 15.5%

Winner:

𝗠𝗢𝗛𝗔𝗠𝗠𝗘𝗗 𝗔𝗕𝗟𝗢𝗥𝗛

15. 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗵 𝗕𝗼𝘅𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿

Winner: ALFRED LAMPTEY

𝗕𝗼��𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗚𝗼𝗼𝗱 𝗔𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗱

James C. Nortey (Besesaka) 25.6%

Sarah Lotus Asare 16.9%

Samuel Anim Addo 16.7%

Maxwell Takyi 15.1%

Mubarak Yusif Nanor 13.5%

Edward Mingle 12.2%

Winner: 𝗝𝗔𝗠𝗘𝗦 𝗖. 𝗡𝗢𝗥𝗧𝗘𝗬

16. 𝗔𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘂𝗿 𝗕𝗼𝘅𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿

Joseph Commey 37.8%

Theophilus Allotey 26%

Abraham Mensah 26%

Wahid Omar 10.2%

Winner: 𝗝𝗢𝗦𝗘𝗣𝗛 𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗠𝗘𝗬

17. 𝗠𝗼𝘀𝘁 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗺𝗶𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗕𝗼𝘅𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿

Samuel Takyi 29.3%

Akai Nettey 28.1%

John Quaye 24%

Charles Yaw Tetteh 13.1%

Ahorgah 6.5%

Winner: 𝗦𝗔𝗠𝗨𝗘𝗟 𝗧𝗔𝗞𝗬𝗜

18. 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗕o𝘅𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿

Isaac Dogboe 48.2%

George Ashie 23.1%

Sena Agbeko 14.7%

Patrick Allotey 14%

Winner: 𝗜𝗦𝗔𝗔𝗖 𝗗𝗢𝗚𝗕𝗢𝗘

19. 𝗖𝗼𝗮𝗰𝗵 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿

Charles Quartey 58.9%

Ofori Asare 41.1%

Winner: 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗥𝗟𝗘𝗦 𝗤𝗨𝗔𝗥𝗧𝗘𝗬

20. 𝗕𝗼𝘅𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗚𝘆𝗺/𝗖𝗹𝘂𝗯 𝗼𝗳 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿

Charles Quartey Foundation 44.7%

Jamestown Boxing 32.9%

Wisdom Boxing Gym 22.4%

Winner: 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗥𝗟𝗘𝗦 𝗤𝗨𝗔𝗥𝗧𝗘𝗬 𝗙𝗢𝗨𝗡𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡

Source Elizabeth Alhassan