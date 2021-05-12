Enterprising female boxer, Faruiza Osman, an affiliate to the Fit Square Gym has advised young girls to make good use of their time and energies.

Speaking to Yours Truly at the first All Females Boxing Show dubbed ‘Girls Box’ at James Town in Accra, she said boxing has changed her life, and she is still pursuing the dream of joining the Ghana Armed Forces.

According to the Black Bomber (member of the National Boxing Team) who represented Ghana at the African Olympic Qualifiers in Senegal in February 2020, her life has really changed since donning the colours of her country and competing on the big stage.

She advised the youthful beautiful girls to find a rewarding vocation or get involved in sports.

“Sports had made me travel to see other places and made me very disciplines. I hope and pray to stay in boxing and do more for Ghana, I will advise my colleague young ladies to get something positive to do and not to get pregnant as a teenager” she said.

The welterweight boxer was one of the star participants at the event which was organized by the Greater Accra Amateur Boxing Association.

She hinted her feverish preparations towards the 2022 Commonwealth Games, 2023 African Games and 2024 Olympic Games.

She also hailed her colleagues Sarah Apau, Rahman Ablorh, Manteaw Trudy, Priscilla Toffah, Mariam Mohammed, Sarah Botchway and Ramatu Quaye, all female boxers who want to make history.

15 young ladies including juveniles took part in the programme on April 24, 2021 which was coordinated by Miss Sarah Lotus Asare, daughter of Ghana’s most decorated boxing coach, Dr. Ofori Asare who also acted as Master of Ceremonies (MC).

The event was graced by the presidents of Women In Sports (WISA), Women Sports Association of Ghana (WOSPAG), Women In Sports Network (WISNET) the Chairperson of the Women’s Commission of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) and a representative of the Greater Accra Regional Sports Directorate.