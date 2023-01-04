Boxing legend Azumah Nelson loses mother

Madam Comfort Atwei Quarcoo, the mother of Ghana boxing legend Azumah Nelson, has died at the age of 86.

She died on Monday, January 2, 2023, after battling illness over the past few months.

The boxing legend, commenting on his mother’s death, wrote on social media, “The bible says in all things we should give thanks to God, so we thank the almighty for this one too.

“I spent time with her three days ago and could tell she was in pain, so I know she is at peace now. After raising her children well and seeing her grandchildren, she has done very well and deserves some rest. This is a celebration of life.”

Azumah added that funeral arrangements for his late mother would be announced soon and that Ghanaians should pray for his family in this moment of grief.

Azumah is undoubtedly the most decorated Ghanaian boxer of all time, having been a three-time world boxing champion, a 2004 Boxing Hall of Fame inductee, Africa’s Greatest Boxer, and the WBC’s Greatest Superfeatherweight Boxer of All-Time.

He was also inducted into the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame in August 2022.