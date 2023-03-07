Boxing Seminar For Journalists On Thursday March 9 At Mudor Conference Hall Of Bukom Boxing Arena

The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) in collaboration with the Boxing Writers Association of Ghana (BWAG) are organizing a special seminar for sports journalists and interested parties at the Bukom Boxing Arena, Mudor Conference Hall on Thursday March 9 from 9am to 2pm.

Public Relations Officer and Communications Director of the Ghana Boxing Authority, Mohammed Amin Lamptey who is the main resource person said he hopes many people will attend to learn the new trends in boxing and terminologies used in boxing.

He said since Boxing is the number one sport that has achieved much at the World and Olympic Games level, it is time the respect to given the main practitioners of the sport, including boxers, coaches, the GBA President and Executive Board members as well as the Boxing Supporters Union (GHABSU) and the media who spread the message and promote the game.

He noted that participants are going to know about scoring and the safety of boxers.

Nana Odiasempa Abena Ayebea Okani I Asumka hemaa Queen Mother of Adukrom Akuapim, a keen boxing enthusiast is the special guest of honor.

Chief Coach of the National Boxing Team and Olympic Games Bronze Medal winner, Dr. Ofori Asare will be around to share some experience.

Executives of the Boxing Writers Association of Ghana (BWAG) will be introduced at the seminar. .

The seminar is supported by the Trust Sports Emporium, Imax Boxing Promotions, Techno, Max Buy, TCL, Renault, Healthy Life, TT Brothers and Renault.

Other partners are the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) and the National Sports Authority, regulators of sports in Ghana.

The media partners include Max TV, Max Radio, Happy Sports, Daily Guide, Graphic Communications, Ghana News Agency (GNA), Ghanaian Times, Ghanaweb, Modernghana.com, Newsghana.com, amaghanaonline.com, Boxing Ghana, Ultimatesportsgh.com, African Sports Media Network, Asaaseaban.com, Kasapa FM, GTV Sports Plus, Marhaba FM and others.