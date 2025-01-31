Boxing Stars Baubali and Worldwide Set for Independence Day Showdown

Boxing enthusiasts are in for a treat as two of Ghana’s rising stars, Ernest “Baubali” Akushey and Jonathan “Worldwide” Tetteh, prepare to face off in a highly anticipated bout on March 8, 2025, at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

The fight, part of the Independence Day Rumble, promises to be a thrilling spectacle, with the winner earning a shot at the National Super Middleweight title.

The excitement began to build on Tuesday, January 28, when Box Office Promotions organized a signing and fan meet-and-greet ceremony at the Bukom Astro Turf. The event, moderated by Alex Ntiamoah Boakye, CEO of Box Office Sports Ltd, drew a crowd of boxing fans and media, setting the stage for what could be one of the most talked-about fights in recent years.

Baubali, an undefeated fighter with six wins and no losses, is known for his explosive style and ability to draw crowds, particularly from his hometown of Chorkor. He confidently declared that his fight against Worldwide would not go beyond the third round, urging fans from Chorkor, Mamprobi, Jamestown, Korle Gonno, Bukom, La, and Osu to come out in full force to support him. “Some of my fans are coming from Europe and the USA to watch me. I will not disappoint,” he emphasized.

On the other side of the ring is Jonathan Tetteh, popularly known as Worldwide, a member of Ghana’s Black Bombers team that represented the country at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Although he missed the opportunity to compete in Italy after missing the bus, Tetteh has since transitioned to professional boxing, boasting nine wins. With his amateur experience and professional record, he is determined to prove his mettle against Baubali.

The stakes are high for both fighters. For Baubali, a victory would further solidify his undefeated record and bring him closer to a national title. For Worldwide, a win would not only redeem his Olympic setback but also position him as a serious contender in the super middleweight division.

The fight also carries a sense of unfinished business for Baubali, whose last bout against Elvis “Soldier Boxer” Ahorgah ended in a no-contest due to damaged gloves. A planned rematch on the Ayitey Powers Promotions bill in November 2024 fell through after Soldier Boxer moved to London to pursue a Commonwealth Super Middleweight title fight against Simpson Callum, scheduled for February 1, 2025.

As the countdown to March 8 begins, boxing fans are eagerly anticipating a clash of styles and determination. With both fighters promising to deliver an unforgettable performance, the Independence Day Rumble is set to be a celebration of Ghana’s rich boxing heritage and a testament to the sport’s enduring appeal.

For now, all eyes are on Bukom, where Baubali and Worldwide will step into the ring, each with something to prove and everything to gain.