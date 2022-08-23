Boxing Training Course To Be Held In Volta Region

The Association of Professional Boxing Commission (BIBA) Africa in collaboration with Green Sports Academy would be organizing a boxing training course for interested persons living in the Volta Region of Ghana.

The program would take place at the Sunflower Hotel in Dzodze on the 28-29 October,2022 from 8am to 12pm.

The program will be under the resource wings of Ghana’s celebrated Boxing Coach Mr. Carl Lokko of Bronx Gym fame.

Insider sources state that feeding and accomodation is to be borne by participants while the main course outline fee sponsored by Dr. Agumenu Special initiative for Sports Development.

The collaboration of the two institutions clearly defines the synegical objectives of producing quality coaching to further enhance the positives in the pugilist industry.

By Dennis Kweku Moore