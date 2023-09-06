Boy Octave Thrills the world with his Third Single “Change”

After a successful debut with two releases. Boy Octave is ready to thrill Fans and Music Lovers around the world to his new single “Change”

With soothing Vocals and amazing delivery Change is a song that looks to express life and the journeys ahead of one’s life, acknowledging that there will be ups and downs yet success in the end.

He doubles as a producer and has produced for notable names like Asakaa, Kofi Jamar, Yaw Tog, Quamina MP, and many more.

“Change” is out on all digital stores here https://afrisounds.lnk.to/CHANGE