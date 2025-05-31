Boye Mensah Teams Up With Abbla Unique For A New “Jamming” Single

Ghanaian Afro-fusion artist Boye Mensah returns with his second official single, “Jamming,” featuring the soulful vocals of Abbla Unique.

“Jamming” is a vibrant celebration of resilience, joy, and togetherness — an invitation to forget your troubles and embrace the moment. The catchy chorus echoes the spirit of one more chance to enjoy life: “We can have it one more time, one more time / For you tonight / We go dey jam, go dey jam and make you feel alright.”

Produced by the dynamic duo O.M.G and Tỗm Hvrden, the track effortlessly blends infectious Afro-Funk rhythms with contemporary Afrobeat and Afro-Fusion vibes. Boye Mensah’s energetic delivery, paired with Abbla Unique’s smooth, confident vocals, creates an irresistible groove that inspires listeners to move, smile, and celebrate life — no matter the challenges they face.

In the first verse, Boye Mensah candidly speaks to overcoming “new days, new problems,” but holding on to the vision and drive: “No matter the cause, no matter the loss / I know I’ll be, I’ll be, I’ll be…” — a powerful anthem of persistence and optimism.

“Jamming” marks another milestone for Boye Mensah as he solidifies his place in Ghana’s evolving music scene, blending traditional and modern sounds into a fresh, feel-good experience. With Abbla Unique’s magnetic contribution, the single captivates audiences and set the tone for an exciting year ahead.