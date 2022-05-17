Boyfriend of deceased CCTU student remanded for alleged murder

Nicholas Ato Bronk Taylor, boyfriend of deceased Nana Ama Clarke, a Level 300 student of the Cape Coast Technical University (CCTU), has been remanded to prison custody by a Cape Coast District Court B.

The suspect’s plea was not taken and would make his next appearance before the court presided over by Mrs Bernice Ackom on Tuesday, May 31.

Prosecuting, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Daniel Gadzo told the court that on Tuesday May 03, at about 09:00 hours the police received information that an unknown female adult was lying dead by the roadside at OLA Estate near the OLA College of Education, Cape Coast.

He said the police proceeded to the scene and found that the body of the victim, identified as Nana Ama Clarke, a Level 300 HND Marketing student of CCTU, was lying naked with the vagina removed and bruises all over the body.

He said that the police investigations revealed that Taylor, rented a room in a hostel for her and was living with her at the time of the incident.

The prosecutor said, he also failed to report to police when the deceased disappeared from the hostel even after he heard about her death.

ASP Gadzo stated further investigations were ongoing.