Boys Brigade Ghana honours Vice President Bawumia

The Boys Brigade Ghana has conferred an honorary award on Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for his service in leadership.

At its 70th Anniversary celebration in Accra on Saturday, the Brigade lauded Dr Bawumia for his leadership, commitment and dedicated service, which had earned him this most esteemed office in Ghana.

The Vice President was a member of the Boys Brigade during his formative years at Sakasaka Primary School, Tamale, a platform for grooming boys to uphold good behaviour.

It thus expressed pride in the Vice President for reflecting its credo all these years.

Vice President Bawumia expressed gratitude for the honour done him and reminisced with fondness his membership of the Brigade during his primary school days.

He commended the members and founders for the positive impact they make on society.

“I have been informed that, currently, the Boys Brigade has over 700 companies and over 38,000 boys. Together with the Girls’ Brigade, you are over 100,000 in seven Christian denominations of the country.

These are the Methodist Church, Ghana, the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, the Anglican Church of Ghana, African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church, Ghana, Evangelical Presby Church, Jesus Generation Ministries and the Perez International Church with plans of getting to the other Christian groups and schools.

“At this point I would like to pay glowing tribute to the officers and boys of the 1st Accra Company for their efforts at grooming boys to become Christian men for church and society,” the Vice President said.

“I am reliably informed that a number of persons have passed through the Company to be notable men of the Church and society”.

The Vice President urged the Boys Brigade to continue to uphold its principles to continue nurturing many future leaders.

“The principle of nurturing and equipping are very fundamental to the survival of every household, group, organisation and nation at large,” he said.

The Vice President stated that it was the collective responsibility of the society to nurture and train the next generation “to inherit the things we will leave behind since they are heirs to these things.”

The first Company of the Boys Brigade Ghana was formed 70 years ago in August 1952.