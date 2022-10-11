Boys & Girls’ Brigade National Patrons & Networking Club Launched

The Executive Director of Head of State Award,Lt.Col.Peter Nii Akai Anum, has called on the Executives of the Boys and Girls Brigade National Patrons and Networking club to inculcate sound moral and doctrinal principles into the youth to grow into responsible adulthood

Lt Col Anum who made the call at the launch of the Boys’ and Girls’ Brigade National Patrons and Networking Club in Takoradi noted that the club was aware of current challenges facing the youth of Ghana through peer pressure culminating into a myriad of social vices.

The Executive Director of Head of State Award pointed out that the task ahead of the club was captured in the motto, “Making A Lasting Difference in the Lives of Young People” and urged them to ensure that young people grew through Jesus Christ not departing from the faith.

Lt.Col. Anum said the club would continue to nurture the character of young men and women to produce a generation of true responsible Christian men and women consecrated for the work of God and spearhead growth and development.

The National President of Boys Brigade (BB) Ghana, Mr Moses Fob-Amoaning Esq. lamented that young people in the twin-city of Sekondi-Takoradi were being lured into LGBTQ plus which required the intervention of religious clubs such as Boys Brigade and Girls Brigade to effect changes in the lives of the youth.

He stressed the need to encourage patrons of the club to donate generously to the club in a bid to cater for the young boys and girls.

The Paramount Chief of Mpohor Traditional Area,Osabarima Kow advised incoming executives to be available for themselves and advance the cause of humanity to promote the Boys Brigade and Girls Brigade to stand the test of time.